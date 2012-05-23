Lawrence Technological University Breaks New Ground With Architectural Engineering Degree Program

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- As more architecture students focus on the imperatives of sustainability, many are choosing to pursue an architecture degree in Michigan at the highly ranked university.



In today’s building process, architectural engineers make a huge environmental difference by reducing the "footprint" of buildings and promoting carbon neutrality and net-zero energy building. As a preeminent architecture school in Michigan, Lawrence Tech has made a strong commitment to sustainable design with its Master of Science in Architectural Engineering degree. “Through a carefully designed curriculum and emphasis on building systems integration, high performance buildings, and integrated project design, students realize their full potential in shaping a sustainable ecology for the built environment,” said Professor Filza H. Walters, director of the program.



The architectural engineering program at Lawrence Tech is a five-year combined bachelor’s and master’s degree that provides students with the expertise of both the University's renowned Colleges of Engineering and Architecture and Design, helping them gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed as "green" building-oriented design engineers.



As the master builders of the new age, architectural engineers meld artistic vision with specialized engineering skills to design structures that are durable, economical, and healthy.



As indispensable members and leaders of integrated design teams, they analyze the site, building orientation, and exposure. They then design the structural systems and engineer energy efficient heating, cooling, lighting, and power distribution systems.



The combination of skills also ensures fire protection and determines how water and waste will be managed—all to enable the construction of a sustainable built environment. “People in the field are suddenly realizing that engineers and architects are going to have to work closely together to figure out new solutions,” said Prof. Walters. “Our architectural engineering graduates will be able to bridge the gap that has traditionally existed between the two disciplines.”



Students in Lawrence Tech’s College of Engineering benefit from small classes taught by an active and engaged faculty rather than teaching assistants. All engineering courses are specifically designed to meet ABET requirements. For more information, please visit http://ltu.edu/engineering/arch.asp



About Lawrence Technological University

Lawrence Technological University offers 100 undergraduate, masters, and doctoral programs in Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Engineering, and Management. Lawrence Tech’s Architectural Engineering program bridges the gap between architecture and engineering disciplines to offer a unique program available at only a select number of schools nationwide. The university’s architecture program is among the oldest and largest in North America.