Lawrenceville Air Conditioning Service Expert Discusses Heat Pumps

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- In some climates, including the mid-South like Georgia, heat pumps can be used to provide heat, but they can also be used to provide cool air during the warm summer months.



"Heat pumps don't produce heat and electricity doesn't go through an element," says Lawrenceville air conditioning service expert Phil Montgomery, owner of Atlanta Heating and Air Conditioning. "They function much like refrigerators or air conditioners. A liquid is used to absorb heat and turn it into a gas, and then as it releases heat it returns back to a liquid form."



A heat pump can work to remove the heat from inside and vent it to the outside, giving homes effective cooling service. A liquid refrigerant pumps through an evaporator coil and changes into a gas and absorbs the heat from around it, just as it would in a central HVAC system.



Homeowners who don't currently have central heating and cooling systems, or who need new units, should consider installing a heat pump as an energy efficient alternative. Heat pumps work to move heat, rather than generating it and in some cases, they can provide up to four times as much energy as they consume. In electrically heated and cooled homes, energy usage can be cut significantly.



"Heat pumps can also be more efficient at dehumidifying a home," says Montgomery, whose company serves the greater Atlanta area, including providing Lawrenceville heating repair. "That means less chance of mold growth and a more comfortable home."



A home must have a ductwork system to effectively utilize a heat pump. Homeowners interested in converting to a heat pump system should have their ductwork system evaluated before switching over.



There are different types of heat pumps available. Air source heat pumps work in most temperate climates but are not as effective in climates with long periods of sub-freezing temperatures. Geothermal or ground-source heat pumps transfer heat between homes and the ground, and tend to be more expensive. Water-source pumps are a unique option for homes near bodies of water.



