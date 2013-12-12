Lawrenceville Dating Service an Easy Way to Meet Local Singles over the Holidays

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Lawrenceville dating service, New Jersey Singles, offers a secure and personalized way for local singles to meet and make connections during this busy holiday season!



Lawrenceville, NJ, December 12, 2013



With the holiday season in full effect, many singles are struggling to get through since the Christmas season proves to be one of the most difficult times of year for singles looking for love. Everyone wants to find someone to share these special moments with, and a local Lawrenceville dating service is offering their personalized matchmaking services to local singles who are struggling to find love this holiday season. Their matchmaking services are a custom fit for busy professionals who are serious about settling down, holidays or not.



With New Jersey Singles, locals can begin meeting compatible singles this holiday season. Despite bumper to bumper traffic, bad weather, hectic holiday schedules, and the overabundance of social gatherings, New Jersey Singles makes dating a possibility for singles. “We strive to help our clients to meet the person of their dreams,” states New Jersey Singles. The personal matchmakers at New Jersey Singles pride themselves on doing all the hard work of finding quality dates and compatible matches—and they explained it’s with their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test, they’re able to do that for their clients.



New Jersey Singles knows that any other time of the year, many singles are okay going to a BBQ or birthday party by themselves, but they don’t want to be that single person spending ‘the holidays’ alone. And the matchmakers explained that with all the family gatherings, work Christmas parties, and holiday events that take place, it makes it very difficult for many singles to get through this season. They know many singles believe that finding love during the holidays is the worst time to try, but at New Jersey Singles their matchmakers work hard so their clients don’t have to.

New Jersey Singles Dating Service helps many singles during the holidays—so they can enjoy all the shopping, parties, cooking, baking, and decorating, while their matchmakers work hard behind the scenes to find quality singles so they don’t have to.



About New Jersey Singles:

New Jersey Singles Dating Service has over 25 years of experience in personal matchmaking. New Jersey Singles matchmakers work one-to-one with each member to help them find that someone special to settle down with.



Singles who are ready to meet Lawrenceville and nearby singles can do so by filling out their information in the link provided here: http://newjerseysingles.com



One of the matchmakers from New Jersey Singles Dating Service will follow up to schedule a consultation. It’s as easy as that… Singles shouldn’t let the holidays stop them from dating!



Mention you heard about New Jersey Singles Dating Service from this press release!