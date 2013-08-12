Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Herbert D. Hinkle, Esq., disability attorney and founder of Hinkle, Fingles & Prior, Attorneys at Law, has been honored by the Rutgers School of Law - Camden for his work and leadership. Hinkle was recognized for outstanding service to the Pro Bono Program through training and mentoring students in the Planning Estates Project, and for generously supporting summer public interest work and civic literacy initiatives for Camden youth.



He was also named Adjunct Professor of the Year for 2013. This award is bestowed by the law school's student body.



"Herb's work at the law school is a natural extension of the mentoring that has been a hallmark of his legal career," said S. Paul Prior, Esq., a partner with the firm.



"The firm is deeply honored that Herb has been recognized by Rutgers School of Law-Camden for his leadership and commitment to public interest law," added Ira M. Fingles, Esq., also a partner at the firm.



Hinkle has represented people with disabilities and the elderly continuously since 1974. He served as Director of the New Jersey Division of Advocacy for the Developmentally Disabled for ten years before entering private practice. He has argued precedent-setting disability rights cases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including five cases before the New Jersey Supreme Court.



A member of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bar and the New Jersey Association for Justice, Hinkle has been a consultant to Rutgers University's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the New Jersey Commission on Bioethics and is a widely published author and lecturer.



About Hinkle, Fingles & Prior, Attorneys at Law

Hinkle, Fingles & Prior, Attorneys at Law has six office locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The firm provides specialized legal services to families of children and adults with a wide range of disabilities and seniors. For more information, go to http://www.hinkle1.com.