Lawsuit Alert: Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) Investors Should Act

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- An investor in Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) shares filed a lawsuit in effort to block the proposed takeover of Sauer-Danfoss Inc. by Danfoss A/S at $58.50 per NYSE:SHS share.



Investors who purchased shares of Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE:SHS) prior to November 28, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:SHS shares have certain options



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:SHS stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process to Danfoss A/S



On Nov. 28, 2012 Sauer-Danfoss Inc. (NYSE: SHS) confirmed that it has received notice from Danfoss A/S of its intention to launch a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sauer-Danfoss that it does not already own at a price of $49.00 per share in cash.



Then on March 1, 2013, Danfoss A/S and Sauer-Danfoss Inc. announced a merger agreement for Danfoss A/S to acquire the 24.4% of Sauer-Danfoss common shares not already owned by Danfoss and its affiliates for $58.50 per share in cash.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $58.50-offer is too low and undervalues the company. Indeed, following the takeover announcement NYSE:SHS shares jumped on March 1, 2013 to a close of $58.73 per share. Furthermore, NYSE:SHS shares traded in the past also above the current offer. In fact, NYSE:SHS shares traded as high as$59.01 per share in April 2011.



In addition, the plaintiff says that the takeover process is also unfair to NYSE:SHS stockholders. In fact, Danfoss A/S and its subsidiaries currently own already approximately 75.6% of the outstanding shares of Sauer-Danfoss.



