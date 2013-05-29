Lawsuit for Investors in ATP Oil & Gas Corporation 11.875% Senior Second Lien Exchange Notes Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- An investor in ATP Oil & Gas Corporation 11.875% Senior Second Lien Exchange notes filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation 11.875% Senior Second Lien Exchange notes pursuant to the Company's December 16, 2010 Exchange of the Notes, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 23, 2013. Those investors in ATP Oil & Gas Corporation 11.875% Senior Second Lien Exchange notes should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the impact that two successive United States Department of the Interior moratoria for deepwater drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico had on the Company's operations and revenues, and that the Company's alleged breach of certain credit agreements by engaging in "disguised financing" arrangements that were designed to evade the requirements of such credit agreements.



ATP Oil & Gas Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $298.49 million in 2009 to $687.21 million in 2011. However, its Net Loss increased from $48.96 million in 2009 to $337.55 million in 2010 and $191.90 million in 2011.



On August 17, 2012, ATP Oil & Gas Corporation announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



Shares of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) declined from as high as $22.64 per share in April 2010 to as low as 0.04 per share in Feb 2013.



On May 28, 2013, ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) shares closed at $0.0757 per share.



