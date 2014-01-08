Lawsuit Loans Fundings Now Starts No-Risk Lawsuit Funding, Pay Only After Winning

Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Lawsuit Loans Fundings, the company that informs about various legal funding related aspects, now starts no-risk lawsuit funding. The company is offering lawsuit loans as low as 1% in 24 hours.



A spokesperson of the company says that this lawsuit funding program is absolutely no risk for customers as they need to pay only if they win. According to him, “We charge as low as 1% and the benefit does not end there. You pay only if you win and there is no hassle of credit check, employment verification or monthly payments.”



The website keeps updating with useful information pre settlement funding or settlement loans. Many people who visit the site often search for a reliable provider that can offer lawsuit loans at lowest rates, informs the spokesperson. Their initiative to provide no risk loans is a step into that direction.



The CEO (GENE CAVALLI) of the company says, “We are glad that people are responding well to our no risk lawsuit funding solutions. With the help of these loans, you can avoid any financial disaster and pay your customary bills and living expenses.”



He also adds that these loans are approved in just a few minutes. They approve same day lawsuit loans for every type of case, without any winning guarantee. The loan amount can range from $500 to $50,000, based on the claim’s value.



“I often referred to Lawsuit Loans Fundings for information about legal funding and settlement loan options. Now, I needed money, I got $50,000 in just 24 hours with no risk quick credit”.



The company is providing lawsuit loans for various cases such as personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, settled cases, civil rights, wrongful death, breach of contract and more.



About Lawsuit Loans Fundings

Lawsuit Loans Fundings provides lawsuit loans to almost all personal injury lawsuits. The company’s website also acts as an online guide that help people know about various aspects of these settlement loans and the procedure to get quick cash advance. For more information, visit their website at http://www.lawsuitloansfundings.com/.



Keywords: lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, lawsuit funding, legal finance, legal funding, pre settlement funding, settlement loan, settlement loans



Name: Lawsuit Loans Fundings

Address: 27 Burholme Drive, Hamilton

Township, NJ 08691

Country: US

State: New Jersey

Email: deals@lawsuitloansfundings.com

Phone no: 1 800-918-2310