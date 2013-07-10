Lawyer Joseph Plazo Exposes Lead Generation Loopholes in Singapore

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- There's collective cold sweat on the internet. Search engine consultants tremble at Google's latest announcement that the Google Adwords Tool is finally being decommissioned this 2013. For those unaware, this popular service allowed marketers to effectively promote products the past 5 years by optimizing sites according to keyword search behavior.



"The Google Keywords tool was the premiere tool for analyzing what words and keyphrases were needed to get a site visible. After all, what company other than Google will know what phrases are being pumped into its engines every second," says lawyer Joseph Plazo, Ph.D, a well-known digital marketer. The lawyer had been in the industry even before Google appeared on the scene.



On July 20 2013, Dr. Plazo will host a free, open forum on stealth internet marketing alternatives to the retiring the Keywords tool. The engagement is to be conducted at the centrally located Orchade Parade Hotel, Orchard Road Singapore. He will be joined by five other well known names in the affiliate marketing arena.



Entitled, "How To Be A Marketing God Even Without Google", the forum will touch on three key branding alternatives.



The first involves adroit use of social media. It won't be your usual Facebook liking and sharing tactics- rather the focus would be on building linked communities of independent but related Fanpages to snowball the viral message.



The second takes a withering look at email marketing- arguably still the best method of consummating sales- but most prone to abuse. In this module, Mr. Plazo will cover grey hat area including list purchasing, renting and co-opting.



The final and perhaps the most powerful module builds upon the furious blending of video marketing and multilevel effort to create a surge of traffic so powerful that companies utilizing this method can completely forget about organic traffic altogether. Early this year, Joseph Plazo released a viral explanatory video on the subject which may be accessed at this link: http://tinyurl.com/kfrgavp Those who viewed this video reported getting hundreds of thousands of eyeballs on newly launched sites in under a day.



About Joseph Plazo

37 year old Joseph Plazo is a lawyer, business mentor and top corporate executive who worked for VMC, Exceed Global Corp, AIG and MMPI. He is currently Vice President for Operations of Syntures LLC, a US company. His exposure in high tech firms formed a strong preference for self-employment in this staunch advocate of entrepreneurship.



"I believe that marketers adopting these methods will realize a faster return on their marketing dollar at lower price points. It just takes a paradigm shift as old school business men still consider social media or MLM as toys for the little boys. But I assure you, it’s the new wave. Catch it, before you are swept away."



Joseph Plazo had scaled down operations of his consulting firm to focus on legal endeavors but the public can access transcripts of his entrepreneural conventions at http://powerconsultants.net/projects.htm



