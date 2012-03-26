Lawyer Marketing Company Announces Latest Website Design Services to Fit Law Firm Budgets

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Law firm marketing company SEO | Law Firm recently launched its spring marketing and website design packages. These plans can help law firms of all sizes attract more website visitors and convert them into clients. As legal marketing budgets can greatly vary, SEO | Law Firm has tailored plans to fit their clients' marketing strategies.



One of the most popular plans includes semi-custom website design. This can be perfect for a firm who has an outdated website or none at all and wants to get the latest in design and search engine optimization tools. This plan allows a firm to pick the best layout for them, customize graphic elements, and pay a lot less for a unique website.



“A big perk of our websites is that clients retain the full rights to their website,” said SEO | Law Firm account manager Jason Bland. “Other design companies might not do this, which can really hamper your firm's ability to have a website that can be modified years down the road.”



Other benefits of SEO | Law Firm's law firm web design services are that after completion clients can manage their site anywhere and at any time of the day. The website is developed on a universally compatible content management system, so it is easy for law firms to add pages or edit content in the future. The semi-custom design also lets law firms monitor their website traffic and conversion stats.



The semi-custom website also includes an onsite blog that is automatically connected to Google's blog search and submits blog feeds to social networks. Every facet of the semi-custom lawyer website gets optimized for the search engines and the attorney marketing company conducts keyword research so that the website is built around the most popular and effective keyphrases.



“Clients work directly with a seasoned law firm website designer and content writers to create a robust website,” said Bland. “After the design is done and the website goes live, many clients have called us months and years later to tell us that they are no longer using Yellow Page ads or expensive lawyer directories for new clients. Their website was not only an affordable investment, but it was optimized well to be the main driver of new business.”



SEO | Law Firm is dedicated to Building a Bigger Law Firm™ for law firms of all sizes throughout the United States. To learn more, call 1.800.728.5306 or visit SEO | Law Firm™ at http://www.seolawfirm.com/web-design/.



