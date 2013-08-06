San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Lawyer Plugin Harnesses the Value of Linking to Third Party Resources



Linking to relevant, quality third-party resources adds value to a law firm’s website for search engines and human visitors.



Gone are the days of linking to just any website on the Internet. The practice of search engine optimization has evolved dramatically over the last decade and Google has defined what is and what is not relevant in terms of links. More particularly, they have also made it clear that a website is judged by inbound and outbound links. Lawyer Plugin, a WordPress plugin for law firms, offers relevant, quality, always up-to-date, hand-checked links that have the capacity to boost the quality of a law firm's website.



Attorneys receive access to local resources automatically, once they activate Lawyer Plugin. The resources are not only added to their website, they are also automatically organized, easy to use and updated via server syncs that occur every 24 hours. Attorneys utilizing this application are also included in the world’s first peer-to-peer lawyer directory with geo-competitive filtering, a feature that prevents local competitors from displaying in a law firm's resource section.



One of Lawyer Plugin's very attractive features, aside from the fact that it is fully configured in less than three minutes, is its ability to block competitors, while offering prospective clients access to valuable third-party resources that are useful, verified and relevant to the attorney’s practice area(s). This has the added benefit of making the attorney’s website even more useful to a prospective client, who remembers how comprehensive the lawyer’s site was and how it helped them locate other resources they needed. It is all about customer service, and Lawyer Plugin provides that in spades.



The third party links provided by Lawyer Plugin have the potential to drive more traffic to each attorney’s website. There are thousands of resources on tap, from relevant laws to how legislative bodies work and what they oversee, to private law library links and government websites that address various legal issues within the lawyer’s practice area(s). The plugin configures itself automatically, based on a law firm's practice area and location.



Lawyer Plugin developers are actively calling for more resource submissions that meet the following criteria:



1) Government websites

2) Private organizations and certification boards

3) Groups dedicated advancing a practice area (i.e.: Special Needs Alliance)

4) Non-Profits related to a practice area (Autism Speaks).

5) Bar associations (local)

6) Civic groups related to a practice area.

7) News sources related to a specific practice area (must write news, not syndicate).

8) Links to sections of educational websites, law schools, etc.



Lawyer Plugin does not accept the following kinds of links:



1) Links to law firm websites (Lawyer listings must be submitted through the plugin).

2) Any resource with a profit motive.



Any registered user can contribute a legal resource by visiting http://lawyerplugin.com/suggest-a-resource.



Learn more at http://www.lawyerplugin.com or download from WordPress.org by visiting http://wordpress.org/plugins/lawyer-resources/.