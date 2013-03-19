Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- For many people, there's nothing quite as frustrating as trying to wade through a bewildering sea of listings when they are in need of a doctor, dentist, lawyer, or contractor. As of April 1, LLH Data, LLC will be making these searches considerably easier for consumers by providing an innovative new line of "We Know" search sites that will allow several industries to easily get their information out to their target audience. This search suite, which will initially comprise weknowlawyers.com, weknowphysicians.com, weknowdentistsusa.com and weknowrealtors.com, will have listings not only for doctors and lawyers but also for support personnel such as paralegals and medical assistants.



The "We Know" search suite is the brain child of LLH Data's CEO, President, and Managing Member, Tom Gardner, who says, "This new line of search sites will make it extremely easy to find exactly what - or whom - you are looking for. They will be more comprehensive than other similar sites. Our attorney search site, for instance, is the first one that incorporates paralegals as well as lawyers, and our physician search site is the first to list physician's assistants. He adds that the company wants to give everyone involved in these professions the opportunity to have a listing, because service providers and consumers alike benefit from having access to this enhanced database.



Gardner says that professionals wishing to be listed on one of the "We Know" sites can claim their profiles for free between April 1, 2013 and October 1, 2013. After that, there will be a nominal fee to continue an extended profile.



Accordingly, Gardner encourages attorneys, paralegals, dentists, physicians, physician's assistants, and realtors to register early. LLH Data will notify registrants as soon as the sites go live. "We will also be relying on registrant and consumer feedback to continue to improve our services," says Gardner, "so by all means, we want people to go to these sites and let us know what they think."



A true data pioneer, Tom Gardner began his career in the technology sector working for Seisint, where he stayed at the top of the Executive Sales Team, specializing in the media industry. From there, he started IRBsearch, a company specializing in selling data to the private investigative market, of which he has moved on from. While building that company into an industry leader, Gardner was also one of the founders of, and sat on the board of, IDology, a company specializing in identity verification solutions.



Says Gardner, "I have a love for data and information. Having been a fireman in Jersey City, and having owned several data companies, I know that the 'We Know' sites will let individuals and companies find and list information with pricing tailored to small businesses."



Stephanie Peck, the Operations Manager at LLH Data, says, "Tom Gardner really knows how to create products for the web based market that offer a great deal of bang for a very small buck. He is also a small business owner bringing more jobs to South Florida. He doesn't outsource his developers or any other staff. He believes in giving everyone a chance."



The four sites launching in April are only the beginning for the "We Know" product suite. Gardner says LLH Data will be launching weknowdata.com in May. "It will allow credit managers to look up business credit reports for an insanely small amount," he explains. Several more data sites are planned as well.



"The bottom line," says Gardner, "is that we want to get the word out there that there is a place for individuals and companies to list their services and to get information - without spending an arm and a leg."



