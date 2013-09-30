Lawyers in Birmingham Alabama - a Team Passionate and Strong for Justice

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- When searching for a Lawyer in Birmingham, Alabama, one needs to look no further than the Revill Law Firm, a firm specializing in civil rights, criminal defense, and personal injury cases. The mission of the Revill Law Firm is to ensure that the innocent are not convicted, and compensation is awarded for those who have suffered personal injury. The lawyers at the Revill Law Firm enjoy fighting to ensure that the rights of others are protected. With a team of knowledgeable lawyers and support staff, the Revill Law Firm works diligently to protect its clients and fulfill their needs. From drug crimes to hit and run cases, the Revill Law Firm will provide a team of attorneys to suit specific needs.



Victor Revill, the owner of the firm, is a Georgia native and ASU graduate, and specializes in civil rights, criminal defense, and personal injury cases. During his time at the University of Louisville - Brandeis School of Law, Mr. Revill clerked for Judge Denise G. Clayton on Kentucky’s Court of Appeals and was elected president of his law school student body. In March of 2012, the Birmingham Magazine named Mr. Revill as a “Top Criminal Defense Attorney” in the State of Alabama. The Heritage Registry of Who’s Who also recognized his achievements in the legal profession in 2012 as well. Mr. Revill is noted for his skill in the courtroom and fighting passionately on behalf of all of his clients.



Leroy Maxwell is an associate attorney of the Revill Law Firm, with his concentration focusing on product liability, appellate litigation, criminal law, civil rights, personal injury, and wrongful death law suits. His previous experience includes working as a Fellow with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), which is based in Montgomery, Alabama. While employed at EJI, Mr. Maxwell worked with the impoverished, focusing on issues caused by unjust criminal justice procedures. A graduate of both Perdue and Valparaiso Universities, Mr. Maxwell is most recently known for his contributions to the landmark United States Supreme Court case of Miller v. Alabama and Jackson v. Hobbs.



Leigh Mooney is an associate attorney of the Revill Law Firm. She is a graduate of The University of South Carolina Law School. Her previous work experience includes working for the South Carolina Court of Appeals. During law school, Mrs. Mooney was a member of several prestigious organizations, including Student Bar Association, Women In Law Association and the Peer Mentor Program. Mrs. Mooney brings a wealth of knowledge for various areas of law to the firm from her time of serving as a staff attorney on South Carolina's Court of Appeals. She has become a valued asset of the team.



In addition to a strong team of lawyers, the Revill Law Firm employs a solid support staff. Corticia Mitchell serves as Executive Assistant for the Revill Law Firm and does a great job of running the firm administratively. Ms. Mitchell holds an A.S. degree in Social Work from Jefferson State Community College. Her spare time finds her lending her strong work ethic and dedication to Hands-On-Birmingham, helping those in unfortunate circumstances. Administrative Assistant, Sarah Feigl holds a B.A. degree in English and a minor in Legal Affairs from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Sarah is a notary for the State of Alabama and, in the past, has done volunteer work with juvenile offenders in Jefferson County’s Family Court. A.A. Moore joined the Revill Law Firm as a law clerk and is scheduled to graduate from law school in May of 2014. Moore has a robust background in journalism and sports marketing and information. His previous work experience is compromised of being a Director of Marketing for Gulf South Conference, a Birmingham Sports League, and as well as being a radio show host and play by play announcer for GSC-TV Live!



With the Revill Law Firm's great team of talent, the firm has become a trailblazer in various areas of the law and continues do so daily.



Revill Law Firm

2301 1st Avenue North

Liberty House, Ste. 104

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205)-521-9929

http://revilllawfirm.com