Lawyers in High Demand as City Firms Deal with Sanctions Compliance

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created many challenging situations and in the legal community this is centered around the sanctions being imposed - and those being considered. Economic sanctions create a compliance minefield, one that it is vital for the legal community to get out ahead of, according to the experts. As the potential for sanctions increases, with the goal of making Russia's invasion an economic failure, there is a rising demand for lawyers with the right skill set to help navigate the compliance challenges that economic sanctions tend to create. Many firms in the UK are likely to be caught up in the compliance issues that arise from sanctions against Russia, especially if these continue to be expanded. City firms are being urged to review relationships and to ensure that they have the expertise to deal with the possible ramifications of the situation, including teams with the requisite compliance experience to safely navigate the crisis.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



