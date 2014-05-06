LayerOnline Web Hosting to Launch Affordable UK Drupal Hosting

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- In order to fulfill client’s requirements, LayerOnline brings the performance-optimized and highly Affordable UK Drupal Hosting plans to meet their clients’ requirements. The newly introduced Drupal Hosting will allow clients to maintain highly scalable sites with huge traffics.



Drupal is a popular open source Content Management System (CMS). The Drupal framework is generally used at the back-end and is based on PHP programming language. The framework allows a great deal of flexibility when it comes to maintaining the content of a website. This is the reason why the Drupal framework is becoming more popular to run small websites and personal blogs. Even high traffic business websites prefer to deploy Drupal for their regular content updation requirements. Keeping these facts in mind, LayerOnline decided to offer Drupal web hosting plans that are affordable, reliable and secure. Moreover, with unlimited space and bandwidth, clients can get blazing fast and powerful hosting services for their websites.



Today, most PHP developers love to deploy Drupal framework for its flexible features. The spokesperson of LayerOnline is confident that their new Drupal web hosting plans will surely appeal to the developers across the world, besides the website owners and companies owning websites. The new web hosting plans will meet the requirement of high performance web hosting where one can easily update the content of a website on a regular basis. Moreover, it creates a safe back-end with two-step authentication.



The spokesperson maintains that their hosting features several types of security and protection at several layers, ensuring complete security to one’s data and content hosted with them. Website owners can rest assured about domain typo-protection, DDOS protection, anti-malware protection, anti-virus protection, and anti-spam protection with 100% uptime with their new Drupal web hosting plans. In addition, they offer free domain and free whois privacy as a complementary offer with their web hosting plans.



These plans guarantee optimized performance and a completely safe hosting environment for websites. All the websites are hosted on high-end servers and are located in datacenters with high-capacity infrastructure, ensuring the best performance with the maximum uptime. One can learn more about their Drupal web hosting plans by following the link http://www.layeronline.com/web-hosting/.



About LayerOnline

Established in 2008, LayerOnline is a premier web hosting provider located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. LayerOnline has been providing top quality business-class web hosting solutions for websites in over 200 countries. They offer many advanced hosting technologies such as Nginx/Apache hybrid engine, private hosting environment, realtime DDOS protection, Digg effect protection, typo-proof domain registration, HTTP compression and more.



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Telephone: 1-877-665-2937

Email: support@layeronline.com

Website: http://www.layeronline.com