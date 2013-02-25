Laying Low in Hollywood: Renowned Figure Skater Uses Personal Struggles as Inspiration for Debut Skating-Centric Novel

Whitefish, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Contemporary Romance has become a staple of Women’s fiction, but skating is a widely-popular interest that rarely gets literary attention. However, thanks to a new novel by former professional skater and ‘Holiday on Ice’ performer, Jean Stanberry, the sport is finally axel-jumping its way to readers around the world.



‘Laying Low in Hollywood’ proves that any woman possesses the ability to overcome great challenge.



Synopsis:



Recently divorced Lane Jensen gets the opportunity to work as a figure skating coach and choreographer on a new reality TV series called "Fire on Ice". It will be Lane's responsibility to take her mismatched team of retired football great Ron Brannon and little known Russian figure skater Elena Denkova and make a figure skating pair out of them and hopefully make it to the finals and win the show's competition.



The task seems impossible since Ron has never skated a day in his life. As weeks pass, Lane is finding herself more and more attracted to her gorgeous co-star, unfortunately, he is married. Though Ron's marriage is obviously on the rocks, it would cause a huge scandal if Lane and Ron were to hook up, a variable the show's lead producer, Jorge, is not willing to allow. Lane and Ron must hide their feelings for each other for the twelve weeks the show is in production, which is not easy, since the cameras are always rolling. Will Lane and Ron eventually find love, or like the "reality show" will the passion fade when the cameras stop rolling?



As the author explains, the novel contains many elements of her own life and experiences, with the aim of empowering women to face their struggles head-on.



“I tried to draw from my own experience when I wrote the novel. I was a professional figure skater and toured Europe with ‘Holiday on Ice’ before a car accident caused by a drunk driver ended my skating career. I still love figure skating and I coach and do choreography as a hobby,” says Stanberry.



She continues, “I wanted to write a story about a strong woman who has to overcome many obstacles, but refuses to give up and eventually triumphs.”



Critics praise Stanberry for the diligent efforts she taken to tell her own personal story through each of her characters. With such real-world relevance, the book is poised to resonate with readers around the world.



“It’s so much more than a novel about figure skating. It takes readers deep into the female heart and demonstrates how strong it can really be. I’ve had a tough few years but, looking back, I met adversity head-on in a way I could never have imagined,” she adds.



About the Author: Jean Stanberry

Jean Stanberry has been addicted to literature her entire life. As a child she had stacks of books, which she would read over and over again. She also loved to write, a pastime her father, a published author himself, encouraged. Later in college, Jean had the opportunity to travel to Great Britain to study under some very brilliant literature professors, who cemented her desire to write.



Jean has been retired from professional figure skating for many years, but she has recently enjoyed coaching and choreography and has worked with both competitive and professional figure skaters. She also enjoys writing articles for several sports magazines, but "Laying Low In Hollywood" is her first novel, and she is hoping to share many more.



Jean lives in the Rocky Mountains of Northwest Montana with her husband of twenty three years, Gary and their two children, Ryan and Lauren. Jean has a Golden Retriever named Molly, and an Australian Shepherd named Hailey. She works full time as a surgical nurse and she loves figure skating, cross country skiing, hiking and kayaking.