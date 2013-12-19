Layton UT G3 Announces Gold Honors for Layton Boston's Pizza and Sports Bar in Categories of Taste Superiority for Point After Patrons, Professional Service for Carlos & Harley's Clients and Best Military Discounts for Outlaw Saloon Customers

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- At Boston’s Gourmet Pizza, they have a lot of interests, but for nearly fifty years they have kept their focus one thing — that everybody they meet feels taken care of. That includes their Guests, their team members, and their partners & franchisees. Finding the time to enjoy life is hard, and they are there to make sure that everyone makes the most of it. They know it’s hard to please everybody, so that’s why Boston’s Gourmet Pizza has thought of everything. They go out of their way to satisfy, and that’s what they mean when they say they have gotcha covered. http://www.bostons.com/gift-cards



Looking for a reason not to cook, need a place to watch the game with friends, or spending time with family, they have made sure there’s something for everybody. Whether one is cheering ion their favorite team in Boston’s Gourmet Pizza sports bar, catching up in their dining room, or just chilling out on their patio, Boston’s atmosphere is designed to help people relax. And even if one can’t be here, they can experience Boston’s at home with their pickup & delivery services. http://www.bostons.com/locations



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About Boston's Gourmet Pizza

At Boston’s Gourmet Pizza, they like making sure everybody gets what they need when they need it, and that they have fun when they get it. It’s an attitude that’s helped owners and founders Jim Treliving and George Melville grow Boston’s to over 350 locations in Canada and over 40 locations across the U.S. and Mexico. As a result, they’re still growing and like to think that Boston’s is covering the map as efficiently as it covers our customers’ needs. With over 90 quality menu items prepared with the freshest ingredients — including their famous pizzas, burgers, wings, and more — it’s hard to end up hungry. http://www.bostons.com/about

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