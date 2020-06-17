Lazer Home Services Advises Residents on How to Keep Their Air Conditioning Systems Running Efficiently

Ankenny, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- As the leading provider of air conditioner maintenance in Des Moines, IA, and the surrounding areas, Lazer Home Services works with customers consistently to make their homes comfortable, functional, and safe. When summer approaches, questions and concerns about air conditioning often arise. Because of this, Lazer Home Services has taken it upon themselves to help residents figure out how to keep their AC efficient, so electric bills do not skyrocket from the heat.



The first of their key points highlights the importance of do-it-yourself assistance for a household's AC unit. Among the many small yet essential tasks that help efficiency, they specifically recommend using heat-blocking window shades and limiting the use of heat-generating appliances.



One of the lesser-known contributors to AC efficiency, according to Lazer Home Services, is a thermostat. The company offers new thermostat installation in Des Moines, IA, to help homeowners save considerable sums of money in the long run. Thanks to their precise temperature control and regulation, a modern thermostat is proven to keep a home's air conditioning system energy efficient all summer.



Lazer Home Services also provides air conditioning maintenance service, which is vital in keeping a household's AC unit in top condition and operating efficiently. If anything has gone awry with the system, having a professional inspect it will provide greater insight on the issue and how to solve it once and for all.



Homeowners are encouraged to reach out to Lazer Home Services if they are interested in air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, or heating services throughout the year.



About Lazer Home Services

Since 2001, Lazer Home Services has been keeping Des Moines, IA, area residents comfortable and safe in their homes with exceptional heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services. The company takes pride in using only the highest-quality materials, arriving on time to every appointment and offering customers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee on all repair, installation, and maintenance work. From residential water heater repair to light commercial air conditioning installations, Lazer Home Services has Central Iowa's comfort completely covered, at competitive prices.



For more information, visit https://www.lazerhomeservices.com/.