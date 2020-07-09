Lazer Home Services Compares the Needs for Air Conditioning Repairs and Replacements

Ankenny, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- As a leading resource for HVAC, electrical, and plumbing in the Des Moines area, Lazer Home Services has encountered a wide range of cases that vary from season to season. During the summer months, air conditioners work harder, and requests for maintenance and repairs come pouring in. But which is the correct answer: repair or replace? Lazer Home Services takes on this question head-on in their latest blog, giving customers some advice on which option is right for their situation.



Lazer Home Services first tackles when repairs are in a homeowner's best interest rather than an entire installation process. In summary, repairs are more successful and less costly if the issues with a unit are minor, the system is not too old, and the air conditioner overall has not had too many problems before the current repair, if any at all. Lazer Home Services offers air conditioning repair in Des Moines, IA, and the surrounding area, so homeowners should contact their team before going through with a repair in case the issue is far more severe than initially thought.



The more drastic but sometimes necessary of the two core options is the complete replacement of an air conditioner. A full replacement is seemingly more expensive at first but can save families money on continuous repairs and energy bills. Lazer Home Services offers air conditioning replacement throughout the Des Moines, IA, area to households with old, inefficient, and constantly malfunctioning systems.



Homeowners should contact Lazer Home Services for more information on their options with AC repairs and replacement services.



About Lazer Home Services

Since 2001, Lazer Home Services has been keeping Des Moines, IA, area residents comfortable and safe in their homes with exceptional heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services. The company takes pride in using only the highest-quality materials, arriving on time to every appointment and offering customers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee on all repair, installation, and maintenance work. From residential water heater repair to light commercial air conditioning installations, Lazer Home Services has Central Iowa's comfort completely covered, at competitive prices.



For more information, visit https://www.lazerhomeservices.com/.