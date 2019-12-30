Lazer Home Services Provides Residents of Polk County, IA, with a Few Warning Signs of Failing Water Heaters

Ankeny, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Water heaters are often left to fend for themselves in the basements and garages of households in Iowa. Usually, these underappreciated appliances operate perfectly fine in the background for years and years, many times well past the tank's expiration date. Still, they cannot last forever, and without regular maintenance from professionals, they will usually exhibit symptoms of failure. If residents and light commercial businesses require services like hot water tank installations in Polk County, IA, Lazer Home Services is an excellent choice. Lazer Home Services is proud of its expert staff of plumbing and heating specialists, as well as their commitment to customer satisfaction. Currently, they are offering a few tips on how to determine whether or not their water heater services are necessary.



The first indication of a problem for most homeowners is water temperature fluctuations. When shower and sink water is too hot or too cold, there could be an issue with the tank's heating element, such as a build-up of sediment.



Another warning sign, according to Lazer Home Service experts, is loud, strange noises coming from the water tank. These sounds are usually caused by the heating element interacting with the sediment.



Additionally, if there is water puddling around the tank, dampness, or mold and mildew growth in the area, there could be a tank leak, which would require an immediate repair or replacement. Finally, if the water is discolored, there could be harmful rust in the tank or pipes.



