LaZerCAD Revolutionizes Industrial Reworking with 360 Images

Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LaZerCAD is the worldwide solution provider of accurate as-built documentation and high resolution of 360 images to architects and commercial groups within the banking, grocery, and retail and hospitality sectors.



LaZerCAD™ incorporates a 360 photographic tour into each set of documents for any commercial remodel. This gives architects, facility managers and vendors alike a novel 360 photographic window into any property worldwide from their desktop, down to even the smallest detail. LaZerCAD™ truly has a winning combination for commercial remodeling: a cost-saving 360 degree photographic tour coupled with as-built surveys of the area.



With over five hundred knowledgeable survey groups, they have the technology to deliver correct building data coupled virtual 360 images to project team members across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. Team members and executives alike can log in, 24/7, to a secure cloud server to view any project-related documents.



Before this system, the process was long and tedious. A team would show up and survey the area, another team would create surveys from those measurements, and then an extensive series of site visits and meetings would follow, wasting time and money for CEOs, project managers, and team members alike. Now, with LaZerCAD's system, almost all of these steps are cut out. No trips, thus saving CEOs and their businesses time, money, and costly expenses. The surveys are drawn up automatically from lazer measurements. And, best of all, the entire building is stored as a high-resolution 360 degree tour in the cloud, along with all documents related to the project.



Effective facility assessment begins with selecting the correct technology. The core of LaZerCAD’s distinctive measuring technology is laser measurements, coupled with automation on many levels. Lazer measurements are non-invasive and nondisruptive to normal business activities as well as nearly impervious to human error. In short, the most accurate measurements are those taken in such a way that does NOT cause the business to even close its door for an hour!



Using high resolution 360 degree photographic technology, LaZerCAD can create a virtual 3D walk-through of any property so detailed that a visit is completely unnecessary! The finished product is deployed online via LaZer2Cloud dedicated servers.



To learn more about effective survey technologies delivered in a matter of days, call 424-645-5008 or submit your message through the contact form at http://lazercad.com/contact/.



