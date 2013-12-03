Lazy Susan LTD London Launches Limited Time Special Offer of Up to 70% off on All Stocks

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Lazy Susan LTD, one of the most established garden furniture retail stores in the UK, is offering its customers a limited time special offer of up to 70% off on all stocks. The offers is valid for 24 hours only, and valid while stocks last.



Lazy Susan mainly deals with outdoor garden furniture, made from metal, aluminium and iron. The choice of material is an important factor for anyone setting up an outdoor garden, and metal garden equipment has been a winner for many customers. At Lazy Susan, customers have a variety of products to choose from, including and not limited to: cast iron garden furniture such as tables (that can seat from 2 to 10+), garden chairs, sun loungers, and benches, among many others. More to these is an assortment of affordable and elegant patio furniture, which stylish home decorators will appreciate.



For many individuals looking to set up home gardens, especially in outdoor settings, the challenge is always the effect of weather on the garden furniture. Wood doesn’t do well in prolonged weather exposure, and certain types of metal are prone to rust. However, Lazy Susan has found the best quality materials to use for its garden furniture, and promise customers products that will last for years, not to mention that provide classic designs that remain timeless.



For UK customers, it’s more good news. More to the 70% off on all stocks, customers can also choose to have their furniture delivered for free. Free deliveries are afforded from Monday-Friday, and customers wishing to take advantage of this need only book a specific time which they would like the furniture delivered.



Garden furniture made from iron and metal is almost indestructible, and many homeowners appreciate the toughness and durability such pieces possess. They also come with contemporary finishing that a lot of people like adorning their outdoor gardens and patios. Whether in the city or out in the country, Lazy Susan has the perfect garden furniture that appeals to everyone, at very good prices as well.



“[I’ve] Dealt with Lazy Susan before and really like the furniture. We’ve had a bistro table and chairs for a few months now and they are much more robust than our wooden set. Easy to clean and don’t get mildewed. Ordered a bench seat this time as Lazy Susan had an offer on, came more or less on time,” said one happy customer who had taken up the limited time special offer.



The limited time special offer deal is a real winner for Lazy Susan, which has seen demand for products rise significantly since introducing the offer. Customers have the choice of about 30 products to choose from during this offer, with discounts of up to 70% on some high end pieces. For example, a White FRANCES 6-seater Round Cast aluminium garden set that retails at over £ 1,000 goes for almost half price (£ 640) during this period, subject to availability of stock. For homeowners looking to decorate with elegant pieces but at lowered prices, this is the opportune time to do so.



Established back in 2007 by Michael Scott, Lazy Susan has set high standards in offering the best quality, durable, and affordable garden furniture, book-ended by the best customer service around. The company has witnessed significant growth since its inception, and has moved premises to cater to growing demand.



Lazy Susan’s bread and butter is providing excellent quality metal garden furniture, and also dabbles in rattan to cater to demand. The company wishes to invite homeowners to take advantage of this once in a lifetime special offer to come up with the garden of their dreams.



For additional information, please contact us at 00448450737136 or visit our website www.lazysusanfurniture.co.uk



CONTACT: Lazy Susan Furniture

ADDRESS: The Courtyard, Terminus Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8TX, United Kingdom

EMAIL: sales@lazysusanfurniture.co.uk

PHONE: 00448450737136

WEBSITE: lazysusanfurniture.co.uk