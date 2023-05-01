NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP(United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Esri (United States), Koch Industries, Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation(United States), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), International Business Machines (United States).



Scope of the Report of LBS & RTLS in Healthcare

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), an application based on ubiquitous computing, is recognized as a new application that will increase the visibility and operational efficiency of clinical and administrative workflows in the healthcare setting. Location-based services (LBS) refer to a service that takes into account the geographical location of the user to provide information. It is widely used in local news, directions, point of interest, asset tracking, etc. Real-Time Location System (RTLS) refers to the use of electronic systems to locate people or things. It is widely used in trucking fleets of vehicles, complex navigation services, asset tracking as well as personal tracking. The United States LBS and RTLS in the Healthcare market was valued at USD 866.31 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,697.32 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.84% during 2020-2025. the demand for LBS and RTLS is increasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States. Due to the increasing demand, the companies are also doing fewer investments in the services of the LBS and RTLS in healthcare. Thereby, more revenue is expected to generate from the United States LBS and RTLS in the healthcare market in the 2020 fiscal year. In 2020 year, the market is expected to generate turnover of USD 1,041.97 million.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Hospital Asset Tracking & Monitoring, Patient Tracking & Monitoring, Ambulance Asset Monitoring, Others), Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor)



Opportunities:

BLE and UWB for Indoor Proximity Services



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Location-Based Fitness Monitoring in The United States



Market Drivers:

High Demand Due to Various Applications of Geospatial Data Driving The LBS and RTLS Market Growth



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare

Chapter 4: Presenting the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



