Innovative Essentials Announces New Video in Its Innovative Tech Minute Series

“The advent of slimmer, lower profile monitors has led to a significant increase in interest in monitor arms in the home and office,” explains Jerry Chapman, Marketing Director. “Many monitor users are unsure whether they can mount their monitor, or how they would go about installing one; our new episode focuses on those questions. The good news is that we offer a variety of solutions that enable most LCD monitor users to mount their monitors in an ergonomic way.”



Monitor mounts offer users a much greater degree of flexibility by allowing users to adjust the height, distance, and viewing angle of the monitor. This enables users to view their monitors in a highly customized way for increased comfort and ergonomic safety. Monitor mounts can also significantly reduce a monitor’s desktop footprint for a neater and more usable workspace.



Innovative Essentials is a company dedicated to providing innovative ergonomic solutions for the home and office. With a focus on delivering innovative products, stellar customer service and competitive prices, the company is trusted by many businesses and office owners for technologically advanced products.