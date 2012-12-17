LDS Titanium Rings Selling at 75% off Retail Price at LDS4Less.com

Mendon, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- LDS4less.com, a leader in Christian apparel, games and jewelry based out of Ogden, Utah is now selling quality, long-lasting titanium “CTR” rings for under $100. These valuable rings sell elsewhere for $400.



These rings are heirloom quality rings can be passed on from generation to generation. Titanium rings are lighter than steel and twice as strong. Tests have been done pounding sledge hammers on them without bending them.



The “CTR” emblem stands for: “Choose the Right” although Catholics insist that the abbreviation means: “Catholics Total Rule.” Many non-LDS Christians purchase the ring because of its durability, meaning, and great price. LDS is short for Latter-day Saints, which is short for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



LDS4less.com warns online and in-store shoppers to beware of vendors who sell titanium rings that also used rubber and/or plastic, making them less than 100% titanium and significantly devaluing the longevity, appeal and worth of the ring.



About LDS4Less

Online consumers can use either LDSforLess.com or LDS4Less.com to access the website to purchase the heavily discounted titanium rings that are displayed on the front page of the website. Other LDS and mainstream Christian products are available as well including ties, socks, stationary, and their ever-popular self-esteem-building board game “Reach for the Stars!”



For more information, call LDS4Less.com at 801-589-9194 or email them at help@LDS4Less.com.