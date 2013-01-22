Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



Founded in 1895 in Paris, Le Cordon Bleu is the only French culinary school in operation for more than 100 years. It took its name from 16th century French knights who wore blue sashes and were referred to as the “Cordon-bleus.”



The most recognized alumni of the program are Julia Child, Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Giada de Laurentiis and Jamie Oliver. Le Cordon Bleu operates 30 schools in 15 countries. One of them is the inducted “Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago.”



Certificates and associate degrees are offered in “Culinary Arts” and “Baking and Pastry Arts”. Its campus is located in the heart of Chicago and offers programs in industry-equipped kitchens in a hands-on environment.



For more information: www.chefs.edu/Chicago



Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about



