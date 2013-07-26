Le Vamp Breaks Free on iTunes This Week

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- In celebration of darkness and all things creepy and crawly, High Voltage Software has announced that its endless runner sensation, Le Vamp for iPhone, will be 100% off its regular price of $1.99 this week. This critically-acclaimed game has already garnered the prestigious Editor’s Choice in the App Store as well as rave reviews from the living and undead.



CEO Kerry J. Ganofsky said, "Le Vamp has seen such a phenomenal response from the iTunes community, and we want to give back the best way we know how. And what better way than going free for a limited time to celebrate the success we’ve had so far?"



In the game, Le Vamp, a headstrong vampire child, has managed to infuriate the local villagers in his attempt to go outside and have some fun. Now he is fleeing for his unlife, dodging sunlight, quirky monsters, and staying ahead of the angry mob.



With nine hideously adorable enemies and hazards, as well as magic and upgrades like Sunblock, Bacon Cologne and Super Fingers, Le Vamp offers a dark and whimsical challenge enjoyable by casual and hardcore players alike.



Available as a universal app for iPhone, iPad and iPad Touch, the game offers a novel twist on the endless runner genre; rather than directly controlling the main character, players use simple gestures to deal with the threats that face the tiny vampire as he traverses the hostile French countryside.



Le Vamp’s macabre mix of cartoony and cadaverous styles has captured the hearts and souls of gamers on the iTunes App Store with an exceptional 4.5 average rating. It has also received ghoulishly glowing reviews from USA Today, 148Apps, Modojo and Macworld, among others.



New Souls can download the app from the iTunes App Store.



Pricing and Availability:

Free



Language Support:

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese



Device Requirements:

iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod Touch (4th generation), iPod Touch (5th generation), iPad 2 Wi-Fi, iPad 2 Wi-Fi 3G, iPad (3rd generation), iPad Wi-Fi 4G, iPad (4th generation), iPad Wi-Fi Cellular (4th generation), iPad mini and iPad mini Wi-Fi Cellular



- Requires iOS 4.0 or later

- Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices

- Size: 46 MB



