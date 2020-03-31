Lead Acid Battery Market by Regions and Analysis of Key Players Like Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Enersys Inc.

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The U.S. lead acid market will witness robust growth on account of growing demand for reliable backup power across critical operations including safety appliances and communications. Furthermore, the expanding datacenter infrastructure and critical data storage will accelerate the product deployment. For instance, Apple, in January 2018, announced to invest a sum of USD 10 billion in next five years toward the enhancement of its U.S. datacenter capex.



The size of Lead Acid Battery Market was registered at 50 Billion (USD) in the year 2018 and is anticipated to cross 50 Billion (USD) by 2025. Between the period 2018-2024, the Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%. In 2017, Europe lead acid battery market surpassed annual shipments of 90 million units. Ongoing investments across renewable and green power generation and material handling equipment will drive industry growth. Lead storage batteries has served to attain the European Union's target to limit greenhouse emissions through its applications across renewable integration to the grid, start-stop functions in hybrid vehicles and regenerative braking.



Request for a sample copy of this report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2765



Market Competitors in Lead Acid Battery Market are Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, East Penn Manufacturing Company, C&D Technologies, Inc., Koyo Battery, Leoch International Technology Limited, Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd, B.B Battery, Fengfan Co. Ltd, Hoppecke Batteries, Inc., Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., THE FURUKAWA BATTERY, First National Battery, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd.



China lead acid market is anticipated to grow over 5% by 2024. The business growth is primarily attributed to the adoption of energy storage expansion policies and large domestic e-bike market. For instance, the government of China under its 2016-2020 Five Year Plan, promotes the adoption of distributed generation facilities, which will boost the product demand across the country. As per China Energy Storage Alliance, in 2016 lead-based batteries constituted over 69% of new installations across distributed generation and microgrid applications.



Speaking along similar lines, another important investment ground for potential stakeholders is the SLI lead acid battery industry. Given the globally increasing automotive sales, SLI lead acid batteries are catering to the increasing demand of vehicles with the start-stop functionality and micro-hybrid systems. Accounting for more than USD 25 billion in 2017, this segment of the lead acid battery market is expected to garner lucrative proceeds, owing to its growing prominence as a means to lower carbon emissions in micro-hybrid vehicles. On this note, it is prudent to mention that more than 99% of the passenger cars in Europe, as of 2017, were operated on lead acid batteries, courtesy - Battery Council International (BCI).



Place An Inquiry Before Investment (Use Corporate Details Only):https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2765



Lead has been further considered as the most effectively recycled commodity metal, and the lead acid batteries in this regard are the only energy storage systems in the form of batteries that are almost 100% recycled. Reports claim than around 99% of lead batteries are collected & recycled in the United States and Europe. Elaborating further, the Europe lead acid battery market has in fact outpaced the annual sales of more than 9 million units in 2017, and is further expected to propel the regional landscape subject to the growing investments and regulations pertaining to renewable power generation, green transport, and emission reduction targets.



SLI Lead acid market will witness strong growth on account of growing automobile sales across developing economies, driven by their strong economic growth and increased purchasing power. Growing adoption of advanced lead storage batteries across micro hybrid vehicles in order to minimize the emissions will further enhance the industry outlook. For instance, in 2017 as per the Battery Council International, lead storage batteries were being used in over 99% of the cars across Europe.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com