TechNavio's analysts forecast the Lead-acid Battery market in China to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of e-bike manufacturer. The Lead-acid Battery market in China has also been witnessing the shutdown of lead-acid battery manufacturers. However, an increase in pollution could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Lead-acid Battery Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Lead-acid Battery market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd., Fengfan Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Tianneng Power International Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Camel Group Co. Ltd., Harbin Coslight Storage Battery Co. Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Source Co. Ltd., Anhui Xunqi Storage Battery Co. Ltd., Chinashoto PLC, Wuhan Interpower Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Haijiu Battery Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-in-china-2011-2015-report-552501