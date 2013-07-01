Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lead Acid Battery Market In India 2013 market report to its offering

The new report, Lead-Acid Battery Market in India, states that the battery market in India is experiencing rising demand from various sectors, thereby providing immense opportunities to manufacturers to grow and operate in the market lucratively. Steadily growing automobile sector and rising need for power backup is primarily aiding growth in the lead-acid battery market. The replacement market for batteries has also been growing considerably and is mostly served by smaller firms. They function mostly in the semi-urban and rural areas, catering to the battery needs of old automobiles, tractors and other farm equipments. The need for uninterrupted power in various industries such as telecom, banking and hospitality has resulted in the strong growth of industrial batteries. Another area from where the market has been facing high demand is the renewable energy market where batteries are required to store the energy generated from renewable sources.



The market is characterized by its duopolistic nature. Two companies, Exide Industries Ltd. and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., enjoy around 90% market share. Due to the tremendous brand recall experience by these companies, most original equipment manufacturers use batteries manufactured by them. The passenger vehicle space is dominated by the two companies due to their strong tie-ups with recognized international players. Moreover, power concentration being in the hands of these two players, the pricing power remains strong for the industry.



The high efficiency with which lead acid batteries can be recycled has resulted in several recyclers entering the battery business. Since it is easier to make a recycled lead-acid battery than manufacturing a new one, most players find it more convenient to enter the battery recycling business. This has resulted in a large unorganized market.



Since recycling, if not done with proper care, can result in heavy pollution, the Government of India has laid down several guidelines. The Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001 is the law governing battery regulation in India. It was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and provided regulations for the management and handling of lead-acid batteries. It set up an extensive reporting system for manufacturers, dealers, importers, recyclers and others in the supply chain of lead-acid batteries and stated the responsibilities of each. MoEF or an agency designated by it tracks the distribution and sale of batteries. It looks into the collection, auction, transport and re-processing of used batteries and sale of re-processed lead by registered recyclers.



Although a large unorganized market exists at present and the market is dominated by two main players, with competitive pricing and extensive marketing initiatives new players can capture a significant share in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Public

1. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

2. Exide Industries Ltd.

3. HBL Power Systems Ltd.



Private

4. Aegan Batteries Ltd.

5. Alfa Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

6. AMCO Batteries Ltd.

7. Celtek Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

8. Okaya Power Ltd.

9. Power Build Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

10. Sparco Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

11. Su-Kam Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

12. Tudor India Ltd.



