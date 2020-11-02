Lead Acid Battery Market Revenue Is Anticipated to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Lead Acid Battery Market by Technology (Basic, Advanced Lead Acid), Type (Stationary, Motive), Construction Method (Flooded, VRLA), End-User (Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial & Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", the global lead acid battery market is projected to reach USD 52.5 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 41.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the need to integrate renewable energy to the main grid, and the booming data industry promising the installation of several data centers across the globe, which expects the utilization of lead acid batteries for backup power supply.



Browse 65 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Lead Acid Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2024"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=161171997



The VRLA segment is expected to be the largest lead acid battery market, by construction method, during the forecast period



The Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The VRLA batteries comprise absorbent glass mat (AGM) and gel cells. These are new technology-driven construction methods, including the presence of adsorbent glass material and silica gel, respectively. These methods ensure the longevity of the batteries and require less maintenance compared to regular lead acid batteries. In the times to come, these batteries are likely to be preferred over conventional flooded lead acid batteries due to their various advantages.



The advanced lead acid battery is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the lead acid battery market, by technology, during the forecast period



The advanced lead acid battery has carbon coatings on the anode plate, which eliminates the requirement of cleaning the lead sulfate deposition on the electroplate. At the same time, the life of the anode electrode is enhanced, eventually increasing the overall life of the battery set. It provides benefits like rapid charging on regenerative breaking. This is a significant advantage of advanced lead acid batteries, as this task is difficult to achieve with regular lead acid batteries. Although comparatively heavier and larger than lithium-ion, these batteries are cost-effective, efficiently operating at low and subfreezing temperatures, and does not require active cooling.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global lead acid battery market



In this report, the lead acid battery market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global lead acid battery market in 2019, owing to the requirement of cost-effective energy solutions. The presence of a large automotive and manufacturing base in the region is expected to be the key driver for market growth. Increasing energy consumption in the area due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=161171997



The report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the lead acid battery market to enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape. Some of the key players are EnerSys (US), Exide Industries (India), GS Yuasa (China), Clarios (US), Panasonic (Japan), Chaowei Power (China), Narada Power (China), HBL Power Systems (India), Crown Battery (US), NorthStar (Sweden), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Exide Technologies (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), East Penn (US), Hankook AltasBX (Korea), HOPPECKE (Germany), C&D Technologies (US), Rolls Battery (Canada), Camel Power (Malaysia), Amara Raja Power System (India), XUPAI Battery (China), Okaya Power (India), Leoch International Technology (Hong Kong), Harbin Coslight Power (China), and First National Battery (South Africa). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the lead acid battery market.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com