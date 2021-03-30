Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- The global lead-acid battery scrap market is expected to tread along a lucrative growth path in the years to follow. Advancements in the telecommunications industry have ushered an era of advancements within the global lead-acid battery scrap market. Lead acid batteries account for 90% of the lead scrap acquired for recycling. Furthermore, automobile batteries can also be disposed into lead acid battery scrap. The ready availability of lead-acid battery scrap, and scientists' ability to recycle it, has given a thrust to market growth. The growing focus of the energy sector on recycling of electronic scrap has played an integral role in market growth. The total value of this market is set to increase in the years to follow.



Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its report, predicts that the global lead-acid battery scrap market would expand at a robust CAGR of 10% over the period between 2019 and 2027. The total value of the global lead-acid battery scrap market was US$ 7.5 Bn in 2018, and this value shall touch US$ 19 Bn by 2027. Use of lead-acid battery scrap in the oil and gas industry has emerged as a prominent driver of demand within the global market.



Fresh Channels to Avail Battery Scrap



Advancements in the field of minerals and metallurgy has emerged as a distinct driver of demand within the global market. Several channels for availing lead-acid battery scrap have come the fore in recent times. Alibaba is an important e-commerce vendor that hosts lead-acid battery scrap from various trading companies and units. Drained lead acid battery scrap is readily sold by several traders in the international market. Availability of robust distribution channels has helped these traders in selling out their scrap materials. Therefore, the growth of this market largely depends on the interconnectivity of regional distributors and traders.



Defense and Aerospace Sector as Key Consumer



The defense and aerospace industry is a heavy consumer of lead-acid batteries and several other systems that excrete out scrap in voluminous amounts. Besides, the automobile industry also discharges futile materials containing several metals in respectable quantities. Therefore, the growth of the global lead-acid battery scrap market relies on advancements in recycling technologies across the aforementioned industries. Regional government have begun commissioning specific bodies to oversee the recycling dynamics of major industries. Considering this, it is safe to expect that the global lead-acid battery scrap market would trace an ascending graph of demand.



KC Recycling's Bar of Investment



KC Recycling is an established entity for recycling cathode-ray tube from electronic scrap, lead-acid batteries, and television screens. The company lately revealed its plans to make increased investments towards enhancing its recycling capacities. Based on British Columbia, KC Recycling is the amongst the largest electronic recyclers in the Pacific Northwest. Other key players in the global lead-acid battery scrap market are also making concerted efforts to increase their profit margins and acquire a larger consumer base.



Some of the leading vendors in the global lead-acid battery scrap market are Engitec Technologies SpA, Bee'ah Sharjah Environment Company LLC, Johnson Controls International PLC, ECOBAT Technologies Ltd, and SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A.