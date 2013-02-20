Lead Companion Email Marketing Software Ranks No. 3 in U.S. for 2013

Bloomingdale, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Marketing and sales professionals live for lists — lead lists, that is. But Illinois-based Email Marketing Software company Lead Companion is kicking off 2013 by scoring a spot on a different kind of list: Per announcement today, Lead Companion’s Email Marketing Software is ranked third in the U.S. by TopSEOs.com. Now, marketers can sign up for a free 15-day trial and experience not only the chart-topping e-mail software but also Lead Companion’s other robust offerings.



“We’re excited and honored by the TopSEOs.com recognition,” said a Lead Companion company spokesperson. “We remain committed to providing reliable, easy-to-use marketing solutions for all businesses, from small startups to sprawling corporations.”



Email Marketing Software is here to stay, and most importantly, it is proven to be effective... and preferred. According to a recent study released by ExactTarget.com, an online research and education company, “77% of consumers want to get permission-based marketing messages via e-mail.” Lead Companion’s Email Marketing Software helps businesses capitalize on this reality.



The top-ranked software, aptly named E-mail Companion, puts users in the driver’s seat, but its simple interface keeps things hassle-free. The web-based software is downloaded directly to clients’ computers — no additional hardware necessary. From there, clients can create and send e-mail campaigns of up to 50,000 e-mails per month. Businesses can upload HTML designs or use E-mail Companion’s customizable templates, as well as schedule and preview campaigns before the blast to avoid slip-through errors.



Members also receive unlimited downloads from E-mail Companion’s deep database, and enjoy unlimited access to the company’s sales leads. Lists are not permitted to go stale and are updated as often as weekly and advanced search filters help clients quickly zero in on a target audience.



To sign up for a no-commitment, free 15-day trial of all Lead Companion’s marketing tools, visit the company’s website (http://www.LeadCompanion.com/).



About Lead Companion

Lead Companion offers unlimited access to its database of sales leads and a three-part marketing strategy to help clients connect with their target audience. All members get unlimited downloads from lead lists, and advanced search features make it easy to target the right contacts. Fully loaded e-mail campaign, phone, and fax broadcasting tools are available to all members, accompanied by loads of support so anyone can hit the ground running.



Media Contact:

Lead Companion

877-217-2782

info@leadcompanion.com