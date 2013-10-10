Lead Generation Tool Launches with $1 Offer

Peterborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The 5 Figures A Day System announces the launch of their lead generation online tool. To introduce their unique lead generation tool, they are promoting their launch with a $1 special. For a limited time those interested in acquiring the tools and know-how of the 5 Figures A Day System can get their entire package for the first month at the one-time only launch price of one dollar. That's a savings of over 95% off the regular subscription price.



This is a revolutionary new marketing tool which its creator has demonstrated will generate an almost endless amount of leads for a new business. They provide their clients with a commission based revenue funnel that can run on autopilot and generate new sales daily. 5 Figures A Day system provides their clients with their own complete website, automatically reloaded each month.



The 5 Figures A Day System can be accessed and used anywhere in the world by computer or smartphone. It's lead generations and revenue funnel system helps those who want financial independence to start and promote their own business.



The 5 Figures A Day website can be accessed by going to http://bestmoneymakingsystem.com



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