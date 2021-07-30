Lead Times at Record Highs in Manufacturing Procurement and Supply Chains

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- Longer lead times have been a consistent issue over the past year or so. While these longer lead times and supplier deliveries operating on a much slower scale are not unique to individual industries, electronic supplies have been particularly badly affected. In July 2021, the Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee highlighted how lead times are now at record highs across multiple industries and that this is likely to be a continuous problem going forward. In May this year, lead times for production materials came in at around 85 days. By June this had risen to 88, which is the highest number that has been recorded since monitoring first began. The increase is very stark in an area such as electronics - one respondent to the recent survey identified that lead times for components had shot up from 16 weeks to more than 62 weeks. This is a significant shift and one that even an investment in procurement recruitment may not produce an easy solution to.



Nevertheless, procurement recruitment remains at the heart of efforts to get industry back up and running again after the impact of the pandemic over the past 12 months. DSJ Global is a specialist in recruitment for procurement, as well as logistics, supply chain and technical operations. The firm has been operating since 2008 and has weathered many storms alongside clients in this sector, identifying opportunities for any enterprise to make positive changes through more robust hiring processes and employing a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to help make this happen. Today, DSJ Global operates in key locations nationwide, including major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm works with enterprises of all sizes and reach, from disruptors that are new to the market to large and well-established international brands.



The focus on people over the years has led DSJ Global to establish a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and to nurture contacts with key people at businesses and corporations all over the world. When it comes to procurement recruitment, as well as supply chain, technical operations and logistics hiring, the firm's perspective is uniquely informed by both nationwide and international reach. DSJ Global is part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. Consultants at the firm benefit from this international outlook, as well as the commitment that DSJ Global has made to ongoing training for all the team. Working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies also ensures that DSJ Global has the edge. There are many different opportunities available via DSJ Global today, in procurement recruitment and beyond, including: Senior Manager Supply Chain, Production Manager, Lead Material and Process Engineer and Operations Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.