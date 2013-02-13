Lead to Conversion Hires New Integrated Search Specialist to Support Increasing Number of Clients

Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Lead to Conversion is pleased to announce the hire of Hannah Vergara in the role of Integrated Search Specialist for the organization. The hire is an exciting step forward for LTC, a quickly growing search engine optimization and online marketing company already with an extensive and expanding client list and talented team of employees.



As Integrated Search Specialist, Ms. Vergara will primarily be focused on link development execution. Additional responsibilities will include blogger outreach, social media strategy and SEO. It's a versatile role which will help provide LTC's clients with the up-to-date presence and best-practice strategies they need in today's rapidly evolving online landscape.



"Hannah is a great asset to the team at LTC and a pleasure to work with, she's very detail oriented with excellent organizational management skills," said Matt Travers, Director of Search at Lead to Conversion.



Ms. Vergara graduated from Cleveland State University with a B.S in Environmental Science focusing on environmental planning. While attending Cleveland State, she was actively involved with in the Student Environmental Movement, eventually being named vice president for her efforts in the green rooftop installation and local CSU farmers market.



She interned at Garick LLC., leading business development, while running logistics for the midwest region. She started consulting as a junior financial associate specializing in strategic pricing and financial modeling for the healthcare industry. Her skills also include SEO, digital marketing, and research.



Ms. Vergara was offered the job in the first week of February and promptly accepted.



After a successful 2012, Lead to Conversion is also planning on adding additional team members to its growing, talented roster, and the company has recently partnered with MediaCo to work together on international campaigns for companies with a global presence.



LTC provides affordable and effective SEO and social media marketing services for local, regional and niche businesses, while also providing campaigns with a broader, national reach for larger companies. They place an emphasis on innovative and holistic strategies which deliver tangible results for their clients.



More information on Lead to Conversion, the services they provide and the clients they work with is available at LeadtoConversion.com.



