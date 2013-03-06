Lead to Conversion Hires New Senior SEO Campaign Manager

Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Lead to Conversion is happy to announce the hire of Mark Alperin in the role of Senior SEO



Campaign Manager with the growing company. It's the latest new addition to the LTC team, which is continuing to expand through internal hiring, new domestic and international partnerships, and a rapidly growing client list.



In his new role as Senior SEO Campaign Manager, Mr. Alperin will develop and execute SEO strategies to maximize traffic and conversions for client websites, develop action plans for achieving and measuring campaign success, conduct SEO audits of client and prospective client sites, and manage relationships with clients, amongst his other duties.



Mr. Alperin previously spent nearly two years as an SEO Analyst for R+L Carriers, where he managed site content, conversion and traffic for over 30 B2B and B2C entities, developed and implemented social media campaigns, edited and developed blog content and strategies, and more.



"Mark is a great addition to the team, and we're excited to bring him on board. He's a valuable asset who will provide the service and expertise we're known for as we continue to add to our roster of clients," said Sean Bolton, Co-Founder and CEO of Lead to Conversion.



Mr. Alperin's first day with the company is on March 4, and he is the second new hire for Lead to Conversion in 2013. In addition to the new team members, Lead to Conversion has recently partnered with MediaCo to run large-scale international campaigns, as well as B2B Cloud Solutions, to offer IT and computer support solutions for clients.



Lead to Conversion provides their clients with a unique, holistic approach to search engine optimization, social media and online marketing. Each campaign is tailor-made for each client, replete with all of the latest industry trends and best practices, and all at prices which are finally accessible for the medium

sized business looking to expand its presence.



For more information on Lead to Conversion, their team and the services they provide, visit them online

at LeadtoConversion.com.



About Lead to Conversion

Lead to Conversion was founded in October 2006 by several top executives from Intrapromote, LLC, headed by Sean Bolton, Intrapromote's former VP of Sales. The unique LTC approach was clear from the start: to provide comprehensive, holistic search engine optimization and online marketing strategy for regional, local and niche companies who need high quality results at accessible prices. More information on the company can be found at LeadtoConversion.com, or by calling 855.4.SEOLTC.