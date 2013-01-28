NATEC International, Inc. Features Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Courses

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The EPA’s new Renovation, Repair and Painting Final Rule (40 CFR 745) requires that renovations conducted for compensation must be performed by Certified Firms ONLY. Companies and individuals that wish to become a Certified Renovator must successfully complete an EPA-accredited renovator course. NATEC International, Inc. is one of the few training providers in the State of California authorized to provide this train¬ing.



NATEC International, Inc. is offering Lead Renovation Repair and Painting (RRP) training at both their Oakland and Anaheim Facility. Below are available dates to attend training:



Oakland Facility:



- February 16

- March 23

- April 26



Anaheim Facility:



- February 9, 21

- March 9, 21

- April 13, 30



Additional dates and training courses can be viewed at http://www.natecintl.com/Schedule.htm



Since the EPA RRP Rule became effective April 22, 2010, renovators must meet the following criteria in order to continue working:



- Renovation firms must be certified

- Renovators and dust sampling technicians must be trained and certified

- Non-certified workers must work under and be trained on-the-job by a Certified Renovator

- Work practices must be followed for work covered by the rule

- Renovators must educate owners/occupants



For more information on the EPA Rule or Lead Training, please visit natecintl.com.



About NATEC

NATEC has a proud 25 year record of providing the OSHA training courses that have helped keep businesses, their workers and the environment safe for such an enduring period of time. They offer flexible schedules taught by knowledgeable and experienced instructors who have the qualifications to provide you with the asbestos training courses and lead paint related courses that you are relying on.