Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd Makes Their Popular Local Business Marketing App Available for Free

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd announces they are giving away their powerful Local Business Marketing App for free. Normally selling for $97, the Local Business Marketing app is the product of a collaboration with Page One Biz and enables local businesses to increase their exposure online. Local businesses are encouraged by Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd Managing Director, George Ogunsiji, to download the app and see how much money it can save them over Yellow Pages, newspaper, radio and television advertising.



“The internet offers fabulous opportunities for local businesses, and it’s a real shame that a great many are still missing out” says George. “I believe our app will help businesses take real advantage of the benefits of online marketing and significantly increase their online visibility”.



George Ogunsiji has extensive experience helping small businesses achieve their marketplace goals both online and offline. His primary expertise is in ensuring that businesses get found by their ideal prospects on the internet and optimising their lead generation. George has also developed several powerfully effective methods of gathering targeted leads from diverse sources across the Internet.



George Ogunsiji also assists businesses in establishing a strong presence in the search listings on sites like Google and Bing, thereby increasing their exposure. Step by step guidance and tutorials for boosting business visibility and online exposure can be accessed through the Local Business Marketing app which is now available for free by going to the Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd website at http://quantumbusinessdynamics.net/app/ .



About Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd

Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd are a lead generation and online marketing consultancy based in the UK. It was formed by George Ogunsiji after he saw a need amongst local traditional businesses for support in gaining a foothold in the online marketplace.



George has been able to use his online marketing expertise to help grow and support local businesses throughout the UK and the US. He is also the published author of "The Local Business Owner's Handbook of High-Impact Guerilla Marketing Methods – How to market your business, generate high-quality leads and increase your profits by up to 27% in the next 100 days"



CONTACT

George Ogunsiji

Quantum Business Dynamics Ltd

152 City Road

London EC1V 2NX

Tel: 0203 318 3249

http://QuantumBusinessDynamics.net