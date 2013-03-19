LeadBolt Encourages Community Spirit with New Q & A Section and Active Facebook Page

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- One of the best parts of the internet is that anyone in the world can use it to answer any questions they might have. From astronomy to advertising questions, there is no shortage of information on the internet. Today, more and more online companies are dedicating forums, social media, and entire sections of their website to answering user questions.



LeadBolt is one such company. LeadBolt recently opened a questions and answers section at http://QA.LeadBoltAds.com. This feature is designed to assist visitors with whatever questions they might have from a series of different topics. One recent topic asked about streaming live NHL hockey games, for example, while another questioner inquired about solving an HTML programming conundrum.



A spokesperson for LeadBolt discussed why facilitating community discussion is so important to the company:



“An active community is important to us for a number of different reasons. First, it helps us quickly answer any questions people might have about our advertising network. And second, it helps members of the internet answer whatever questions are on their mind. Since the questions on our website come from a range of different topics, we appreciate seeing this diversity every day.”



One of the most interesting parts of the question and answers section is using the sorting buttons in the top right hand corner of the page. Visitors can press ‘Hottest’ to view a list of the most viewed questions. Or, press ‘Most Voted’ and ‘Newest’ to view more types of questions.



The website’s new question and answers section is just one part of LeadBolt’s active community. The company also operates a Facebook page where fans of the company can show their love or ask questions about the brand. The company regularly updates its Facebook page with information about where the advertising network is heading next – from ad conventions to the Mobile World Congress and more.



Frequent users of the LeadBolt question and answers section earn badges for all their hard work. Badges include:



- Autobiographer: Completed all user profile fields

- Great Answer: Answer voted up 8 times

- Notable Question: Asked a question with 200 views

- Pundit: Left 10 comments



As the LeadBolt spokesperson explains, earning these badges can be quite addicting:



“We’ve found that many of our users earn one badge and then don’t stop until they’ve earned the rest. It can be an addicting experience, and it doesn’t stop until one has earned all of the badges on our list. We also keep track of how many badges have currently been earned on our website, so visitors can see where they rank among our top commenters and questioners.”



About LeadBolt

LeadBolt is a digital advertising network company that offers in-app alerts, app icons, interstitials, notifications, and app walls, among other types of unique mobile advertising solutions. LeadBolt recently opened a question and answers section on its site and maintains an active Facebook community. For more information, please visit: http://qa.leadboltads.com