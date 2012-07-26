Leadbolt.com Continues to Expand Its Mobile Advertising Reach

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Businesses of all sizes are discovering that traditional advertising is not always enough to reach customers in today’s competitive market. Marketing experts insist that mobile marketing is the best way to connect to a large audience. The mobile advertising market was worth $5.3 billion is 2011 but this is set to rise significantly.



Leadbolt.com is gaining attention as one of the top mobile ad networks, offering easy to implement solutions for branding and monetization of mobile based properties and apps. Leadbolt.com operates out of Los Angeles, California and Sydney, Australia. The company’s platform is the primary monetization and advertising partner for hundreds of companies, including Funzio, Glu and CrowdStar.



LeadBolt was ranked as one of the top 25 advertising networks and received first place in the Anthill Smart 100 Readers Choice Index of top innovative products. According to a Leadbolt.com spokesperson, the site takes a complex topic like mobile advertising and streamlines it to create real, accessible solutions: “With simple and advanced solutions for our clients, we endeavor to make mobile advertising easy,” said the spokesperson.



“It is our goal to show all clients how to make mobile work for their unique needs. Through our services, they can get global reach with millions of daily mobile impressions. Leadbolt.com provides the best opportunity to reach a mobile audience while maintaining the highest ROI and user management.”



Leadbolt.com believes their service is in such demand because of the ease and speed of their platform, with new customers setting up multiple campaigns and launching them on the same day. For businesses with large campaigns Leadbolt makes available their in house team of experts to manage the campaign.



A spokesperson also explained the effect of their Automatic Optimization Tool and analytics:



“Our platforms can actually analayze real time results and optimize campaigns based on various performance factors. We also offer detailed analytics to allow customers to tweak campaigns manually.”



The site delivers also provides its visitors with a plethora of quality editorial content via its blog and free downloads such as The Whitepaper, “10 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Mobile App”. Visitors can also view numerous testimonials from previous Leadbolt customers.



