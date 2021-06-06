Leader Cycles Launching One of the Best Bicycle Collections for Kids of All Ages in India

Ludhiana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2021 -- Leader Cycles is a leading brand offering premium bikes for men, women, and children. The manufacturer provides stylish collections of bicycles on its online marketplace from where its customers can easily and securely shop for any rider. There are cycles available for riders of all ages and different heights. Leader Cycles offers free shipping and safe delivery of every product, while it usually dispatches all online orders within 24 hours. Additionally, the manufacturer provides a lifetime frame warranty on its bikes.



At a recently held industry event, the spokesperson of Leader Cycles shared, "Our brand operates under the popular Jindals group based in Ludhiana, India. Established in 1977, our group company deals in top-quality bicycle components. With Leader Cycles, we have set up a reputed brand that offers the best bikes conforming to the latest technology standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Currently, we are in the process of introducing a new bike range for the kids who are looking for some new-age bike designs."



For someone finding a cycle for kids online, Leader Cycles carries a large variety on its shopping portal. Customers can explore bicycles for children aged between 2 years and 5 years, between 5 years and 7 years, and between 7 years and 10 years. There are beautiful designs and creative styles available for both the boys and the girls. In addition, leader Cycles provides several amazing colour combinations in its products, ranging from sea green and light pink to neon yellow and pantone blue.



The spokesperson also informed, "Kids are picky about their products, and so, we have brought in trendy bike designs for their selection. From subtle designs to funky looking yet comfortable bicycles, we have them all available for kids. There are unique colour options, such as black with floro green, neon yellow with red, dark blue with orange, and floro orange with matt blue. It is worth considering that our bicycles feature high built quality and safety with their rigid frames and high traction tyres."



Leader Cycles provides the best bicycle for daily use in India. This type of bike has an efficient and secure braking system and a high-grip handlebar, and a rigid steel fork. In addition, there is a soft and comfortable saddle whose padded form provides the required backrest support. Young kids' cycles also feature some accessories like front baskets and side support wheels. A few popular kids' bike models from Leader Cycles are Buddy 16T, Murphy 20T, Racer 20T, Bruce 20T IBC, Boomer 14T, and Hardy 20T IBC RS.



Leader Cycles is an ISO-certified brand that provides top-quality bicycles for people of all ages. The manufacturer uses advanced technology and machinery from Taiwan and Europe to develop the best of products for its consumers. Whether a customer needs men's/women's Roadster cycle or wants to order MTB cycle in India, they can do it securely on the online shopping portal of Leader Cycles. The manufacturer keeps introducing bikes in creative designs.



Leader Cycles

Opp. Dhandari Railway Station, G.T. Road,

Ludhiana – 141014, Punjab, India

Phone: +91 98759 51187

Email: info@leaderbicycles.com

Website: https://leaderbicycles.com/