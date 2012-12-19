Leader in Meat Processing Industry Chooses JustFoodERP for Integrity of Service and Team Fit

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- JustFoodERP is the business software system of choice for Kent Quality Foods, a third-generation family owned and operated processor of frank, sausage and specialty meats. As an expert in the field of meat processing, Kent supplies more than 140 different customers including hot dog stands, national restaurant chains, foodservice companies, broadline distributors and the further processing industry. Kent also offers customers menu solutions, product training, and R&D support – such a process for product conversion that provides for a smooth transition in the supply chain. The company employs more than 145 people in Grand Rapids, MI.



Founded in 1967, Kent Quality Foods has had former experience with ERP implementations. Annie Young, Database Manager, involved in the decision process to select a new ERP system, says they chose JustFoodERP because of “how well JustFoodERP understands food companies.” She notes that Kent has “specific rebate requirements because we do rebates with three tiers of customer levels. We were concerned about being able to meet this requirement as other software vendors, such as Deacom and Sage, showed in their demonstrations that it was not able be done. But when it came time for the JustFoodERP demo, the team didn’t even blink at the requirement.”



Young continues: “But that wasn't the ultimate reason we chose JustFoodERP. What it came down to was team fit between our organizations. The JustFoodERP team brings a level of integrity and honesty to the table at every level – from our first interaction all the way to meeting their implementation team. We feel very confident with the JustFoodERP software product and with the team of employees at JustFoodERP in a way we didn't in our prior ERP software decision six years ago.”



Marc DiGiorgio, VP, JustFoodERP, says “Kent Quality Foods is a successful business and has been creating great product for more than 40 years. They are great people to work with. It’s an important validation of our company and product that Kent Quality Foods made their decision with us.”



About JustFoodERP

Powered by the world’s fastest growing ERP product, Microsoft Dynamics, JustFoodERP provides a complete software and services package designed specifically for food processing and food distribution companies. JustFoodERP is an IndustryBuilt company. For more information please visit justfooderp.com and follow us@justfooderp on Twitter.



About Kent Quality Foods

In business since 1967, Kent Quality Foods is an expert in the field of meat processing, supplying more than 140 different customers, including hot dog stands to national restaurant chains, foodservice companies, broadline distributors, and the further processing industry. KQF employs more than 145 people making premium sausage and hot dogs in Grand Rapids, MI. For more information, visit kentqualityfoods.com



