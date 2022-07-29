Leaders in Finance Announce Europe AML Compliance Event

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2022 -- Leaders in Finance has announced an international AML Europe event that is intended to help improve the way that anti-money laundering is handled in the region. The event is due to take place in September in Brussels and follows on from a former event in the Netherlands last year. Leaders in Finance has repeatedly emphasised how anti-money laundering provisions don't stop at the border and expanding these events into new countries is a key part of reinforcing this message. Where there is a robust anti-money laundering regime in place there is far more protection for the businesses and individuals in that country - and it is much more likely that the proceeds of criminal transactions will be channeled overseas instead of undermining domestic society.



The event that has been announced will focus on the many different aspects of the relationship between banks and criminals, including the role that technology has to play - such as the importance of AML compliance software - and how vital Europe-wide collaboration really is. It is aimed at global financial sector executives, as well as public and private AML chain partners. The event will bring together a number of different stakeholders in the hope that this will help to produce new perspectives and ideas on how to tackle entrenched issues around money laundering.



The discussion on international collaboration where money laundering is concerned is a vital one. Existing systems are often inadequate and the more executives and countries come together to share knowledge and ideas, the better the response is going to be in the long term. AML compliance software, such as that developed by Lucinity, is likely to have a vital role to play in the response that organisations have where money laundering is concerned. The team at Lucinity has put R&D, time and effort into developing AML compliance software that is both user friendly and highly effective. This has been achieved with a vision to harness the best of human intelligence and pair this with artificial intelligence so as to optimise both in the pursuit of better outcomes in anti-money laundering.



Lucinity was established in 2018 and has developed AML compliance software that has a global appeal. As a result the business is spread across multiple locations today, including Reykjavík, New York, London, and Brussels. It has been crucial for the team to develop a product that is genuinely effective and which makes it much easier to combat money laundering. The intuitive, easy to use AML compliance software fulfills the brief perfectly and has been built from the foundations of Lucinity's key values, including knowledge sharing and the pursuit of excellence.



About Lucinity

Lucinity is an anti-money laundering (AML) software developer on a mission to Make Money Good. Lucinity aims to solve productivity and efficiency issues for financial institutions through the company's 'Human AI' approach, a toolset that combines next-generation AI with human insights and expertise.



By leveraging AI, the AML software learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely, providing fewer false positives and saving time. This is on top of its best-in-class interface and visualizations that put users first. Professionals can experience Lucinity's AML compliance solution, including transaction monitoring, through a free demo environment available on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.



Lucinity operates globally, with headquarters in Reykjavík, and serves customers ranging from Tier-1 banks to FinTechs.



Company Quote



Founder and CEO, Guðmundur Kristjánsson, comments, "Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped us develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI.



Our simple-to-use systems work with analysts, not against them, complementing their skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



We believe that by transforming AML, we can have a tremendous positive impact on society. Money laundering is a crime that fuels crime. That is why we set out on the mission of Making Money Good."



