Leaders of European and Australian Platforms Will Participate in the Debate at a Crowdfunding Conference

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The Crowdfunding Pro and Contra Conference will be held on May 3d at the Innovation Pavilion in Denver, CO.



The conference program includes keynote speeches, presentations, four panel discussions and a cocktail reception. The conference attendees will hear from more than twenty experts from eight states. Morning Session will examine rewards based crowdfunding. Afternoon Session will include discussions about business financing options.



Probably, the most intriguing part of the conference is a debate between advocates and opponents of crowdfunding. Among onsite participants are lawyers, investors, entrepreneurs and crowdfunders fromNew York,California,UtahandColorado.



While equity crowdfunding is still illegal in theUnited States, it has been present in Europe andAustraliafor several years. For the first time, the debate will include (via video conference) the founders of leading international equity crowdfunding platforms from theUnited Kingdom,AustraliaandNetherlands. They will share their experience of implementing social fundraising in practice.



Those who are interested in learning about crowdfunding but can not visitColoradowill be able to watch the conference and ask questions through the live stream.



Crowdfunding PRO and CONTRA Conference and Expo is brought to you by Crowdfund Productions, LLC and Innovation Pavilion.



Innovation Pavilion is an 80K sq. ft. incubator providing an office space and connecting VCs and startups on a weekly basis. It has an extensive network of mentors that participate in EIR (executive in residence) program. Participation in our eco-system is targeted to entrepreneurs, startups, executives-in-transition and high growth companies. Free to anyone interested in being active in a collaborative environment.



Crowdfund Productions is the organizer of investment and crowdfunding conferences in the USA. Aside from Denver, the 2013 conferences will be held in Berkeley, CA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Seattle, WA and Chicago, IL. On January 6th – 7th, 2014 Crowdfund Productions will be hosting Global Aspen Investment Forum inAspen,CO.



