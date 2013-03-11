Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Nathan R Mitchell, Founder of Clutch Consulting LLC in Tulsa OK, is a business and leadership development coach, published author, speaker, and workshop facilitator. Most recently, he presented his leadership session, “Leading ON PURPOSE: Discover Meaning and Fulfillment in the Workplace,” at the 2013 NALS Professional Development Conference. The NALS is a national organization dedicated to enhancing the competencies and contributions of members in the legal services profession.



According to Mitchell, by definition, there is little difference between leading and managing, but they are two very different things, he says.



“Being a great leader isn’t easy,” Mitchell admits. “It takes a lot of work, experience, commitment, and loyalty. It also requires the willingness to make mistakes, and more importantly, to learn from them. A leader’s strengths and opportunities all contribute to their ability to be effective in influencing others and driving purposeful, organizational change.”



In his workshop “Leading ON PURPOSE: Discover Meaning & Fulfillment in the Workplace,” Nathan helps leaders clarify why, when, and how they lead others. He also helps his participants find ways to personally, and strategically contribute to a more fulfilling and satisfying work environment, not only for themselves, but also for those whom they are responsible for leading.



“I really enjoyed speaking at the NALS conference,” says Mitchell. “It’s always rewarding when you have the opportunity to fulfill your purpose by presenting to a group of extraordinary people who are committed to personal and professional development. It’s organizations like the NALS that make that possible.”



Attendees to Mitchell’s session were all offered a complimentary “Talent Insights” assessment to help them improve and become more aware of their unique leadership and communication abilities. He also gave away copies of his books “Turn That Frown Upside Down,” and “Growing Businesses & Empowering People” to attendees who were actively participated in the day’s session.



“It was such an engaged group that I ran out of books,” he admits. “But when you are speaking to a room full of people on leadership, that’s a good problem to have.”



