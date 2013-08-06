Vengel Consulting Group Offers Newly Expanded Training Solutions

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The Leadership Development Program that has been recently created and released seven different seminars that last between half a day and one full day and cover many different areas of leadership. The program was created to reflect 21st century corporations, where management has become an independent position and leaders need to master organizational, communication and planning skills to be successful in business.



The different sections of this series include a Business Unit Planning, where managers are able to strengthen their ability to set realistic goals and help each staff member in their unit work towards them. Also in communications, where managers are able to strengthen their conflict and stress resolution skills; Decision Making, where managers help sharpen their ability to use the information and tools available to them to make informed decisions; Adapting and Leading Challenges where managers must create and lead a team throughout a purposeful change, and several others. Each segment has been carefully planned and executed to give a comprehensive training course in leadership, and provide managers with wide ranging information and skills to help them effectively manage their teams.



About Vengel Consulting

Vengel Consulting specializes in leadership development and integrated learning solutions for businesses, and partners with organizations to help them develop to meet their potential. They offer seminars, career engagement and development programs, videos, books, training solutions, webinars and other resources to help companies communicate and lead more effectively and are constantly updating their programs and resources to offer clients fresh information and opportunities.