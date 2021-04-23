Leadership Experts Dr. Neil Grunberg and Maureen Metcalf Discuss Their Latest Book Innovative Leadership for Health Care

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The interview aired live on VoiceAmerica's global network and is now available on-demand:https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128446/innovative-leadership-for-the-health-care-industry



"This text is the tenth book in the Innovative Leadership series. Over the past decades, we have seen leaders' expectations increase as the world has become more interconnected and complex. We have made great strides in learning about the brain and how it impacts human behavior and leadership development. Leaders must update how they think about leadership (their internal algorithm) and how they behave as leaders," says Maureen Metcalf



The Innovative Leadership for Health Care book is designed specifically for health care leaders ranging from medical school to mid-career who want to build a strong foundation for their leadership skills or enhance their skills. It includes field-tested processes and worksheets to build valuable leadership skills and align those skills with the cultures and organizations. You can learn more about the book in the podcast with Ms. Metcalf and Dr. Grunberg, Innovative Leadership For The Health Care Industry



Leaders are guided through a six-step process to develop innovative leadership qualities using a combination of well-researched theory, corresponding tools and templates, and two case studies. Readers see how a physician, M.D., and a Nurse, DNP apply the concepts. The development process focuses on aligning leadership skills with organizational culture and explores tools for improving health care leadership mindsets and skills. An in-depth description of the skills and abilities required for health care leaders, along with comprehensive recommendations for building these skills, are also included.



According to Eric B. Schoomaker, MD, Ph.D., FACP, Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (retired), 42nd Army Surgeon General and Former, Commanding General, U.S. Army, Medical Command, " The aspiring health and health care leader has a rapidly expanding library from which to choose. But not all sources provide a scholarly yet practical route to improve one's leadership skills. This useful guide provides unique advantages over others, based upon several decades of careful scholarship married with hands-on practice. It addresses the key elements of human psychology: cognitions, motivations, and behaviors or actions. Learning to lead effectively requires self-knowledge and experiential challenges; the book provides activities to encourage these. It draws upon two proven frameworks–Innovative Leadership Model and Leader-Follower Framework–not in a prescriptive fashion but in a flexible, personalized yet holistic way of addressing key dimensions for consideration in improving one's leadership. Finally, the guide stresses lifelong learning and innovation–critical elements in facing the Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) features of health and health care leadership in the 21st Century. A must-have for all new and mid-level health and health care leadership in the 21st Century. A must-have for all new and mid-level health and health care leadership professionals."



This book supports health care leaders in their leadership journeys through a series of development activities while providing insight into the thought processes of two diverse health care leaders from varying backgrounds who have different professional aspirations. Their unique challenges and experiences, faced in a broad range of health care leadership roles, provide invaluable insight into how health care leaders develop.



Dean L. Winslow, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FPIDS, Dean L. Winslow, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FPIDS, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine says about this book, "Most of us learn to be leaders by an unstructured, trial and error process. If we are fortunate, we may have a mentor or two along the way to help us develop leadership skills. What this book does is present a road map and structure for both individuals and teams to be successful in an increasingly complex and fast-paced world. The book, in addition to teaching effective skills, also teaches attributes that will help leaders be ethical, kind, and caring human beings—which the world needs right now. The authors should be congratulated for putting together such a helpful guidebook that reflects first-rate psychological and educational research and decades of experience understanding and teaching leadership."



Maureen Metcalf, CEO, the Innovative Leadership Institute, is dedicated to elevating the quality of leaders globally.



