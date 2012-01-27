Leadership Trainer Dr. Dan Neundorf Pens New Book, “Influence: How to Get It and Keep It”

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Renowned leadership trainer and coach Dr. Dan Neundorf has just released his book entitled “Influence: How to Get It and Keep It.” The executive coaching specialist has more than 25 years of experience as a leadership facilitator, executive coach and university professor.



According to veteran leadership trainer and coach Dr. Dan Neundorf, harnessing the power of influence lies at the heart of effective leadership development in both the business world and in everyday social relationships. His new book entitled “Influence: How to Get It and Keep It” addresses the practical aspects of this social dynamic and teaches students how to leverage it in their interactions with others. “Many individuals do not fully understand how to harness and apply the power of influence in their business dealings,” said Dr. Neundorf. “The new book lays out a comprehensive strategy that any business person can follow.”



Dr. Neundorf is the director and lead trainer at Impact Training and Development Inc. With over 25 years of experience as a leadership coach, training director, facilitator and university professor, he has crafted and led hundreds of training workshops and development events across North America. Dr. Neundorf is especially known for his unique and powerful coaching techniques in leadership development, management education and team workshops.



The genesis of the book came to Dr. Neundorf in 2007 with a startling statement that he read regarding poor relationships being the number one factor in derailing success. After a great deal of personal research on the subject of influence, he began to synthesize the research findings into coaching sessions.



The success of the new approach manifested itself in the lives of the participants in his workshops. For example, sales executives who participated in the workshops began getting more client meetings and closings. This eventually led to these clients seeking out the executives for advice on a wealth of topics. “Over time I refined and developed this process into a strategic system that could change relationships in ways that are adaptable to any situation,” said Dr. Neundorf. “The book details this proven business relationship-changing approach to influence that will serve business people for their entire career.”



Dr. Neundorf explains that anyone can use the book to help them reach their fullest potential in all social situations. For more information on Dr. Neundorf, his workshops, or his new book, please visit http://www.drneundorf.com



About Dr. Dan Neundorf

Dr. Dan Neundorf is the director and lead trainer at Impact Training and Development Inc. The 25-year veteran leadership coach, training director, facilitator and university professor has crafted and led hundreds of training and development events across North America. In addition to workshops, the educator is the author of two successful books in the field of influence.