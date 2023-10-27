Leading A2P Messaging Market Rapid Growth, Share, and Growth Factors : A Global Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- The global A2P Messaging Market size to grow from USD 68.3 billion in 2023 to USD 78.2 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



A2P messaging is a powerful medium for businesses or enterprises in the communication market space to connect with mobile consumers. Businesses use text messaging to notify users about updates for improving the user experience, which results in revenue growth for the company. SMS help in generating leads, increase sales and build better customer relationships across a wide range of industries, such as entertainment, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, travel & tourism, marketing, media & entertainment, and healthcare.



The key and emerging market players in the A2P Messaging market include AT&T(US) ,Sinch(Sweden), Infobip(UK), China Mobile (China), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio(US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec(UK), Silverstreet (Singapore),Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications(India),Cequens (Egypt),Mitto(Switzerland),ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands) TeleWhale (Cyprus).These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global A2P Messaging market.



AT&T provides telecommunications services, including voice and data communications to consumers, businesses, and other providers across the world. The company is a world-class leader in media and entertainment, and technology. Following the formation, AT&T expanded its footprint and operations by acquiring various businesses. It operates through five business segments: Communication, Warner Media, Latin America, Xandr, and Corporate and Others. AT&T provides a Global Smart Messaging Suite(GSMS) for enterprises across the globe. This solution mainly caters to financial services, retail, and government. This suite enables businesses to integrate their existing solutions with powerful messaging APIs and send messages to destinations around the world. GSMS is a highly secure domestic messaging service enabling global SMS capabilities in over 200 countries. It ensures businesses that their messages are delivered at the right time and place helping them adhere to compliance requirements with channel encryption. The company also offers business messaging that enables businesses to send notifications to groups as large as 20,000 recipients



Sinch was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It was founded as CLX Communications, and in 2019 CLX Communications was rebranded as Sinch. The company has been a leading provider of a cloud communications platform that supports messaging, voice, and video handling transactions of 25 billion API per year. The portfolio includes a complete suite of products, such as APIs, engagement enablers, business and wholesale products, as well as a network infrastructure portfolio. The company also provides managed services and consultancy services for customer retention and engagement via its mobile engagement agency, Sinch Engage.



The company offers new and creative ways to use A2P messaging to connect and engage. In A2P and P2A messaging market space, the company offers SMS API that enables one-way and two-way SMS, helps its customers send bulk business SMS in a snap. The company's CPaaS platforms combine A2P messaging with various other communication channels that include voice, RCS, video calling, and AI-based services, such as chatbots. It also offers an A2P monetization service providing full management and control of terminating A2P traffic in an enterprise's network. Sinch also offers RCS, which is the next generation of A2P messaging, thus enabling a richer conversational communication channel between brands and consumers. In addition, it offers managed and professional services for mobile operators. The company serves over 170 million subscribers in more than 40 countries. Sinch has regional offices in the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA.



