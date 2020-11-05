Leading Applications in the VCSEL Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The global VCSEL market is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.7%. Increasing applications of VCSELs in data communication is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones is expected to propel the demand for VCSELs during the forecast period. Moreover, the technological advancements and increasing interest of OEMs to adopt VCSELs in consumer devices and the use of VCSELs in the LiDAR systems of autonomous vehicles are expected to create lucrative major opportunities for the market players.



Multimode type to dominate the global VCSEL industry during the forecast period



Multimode type VCSELs are expected to hold the majority of the VCSEL market share during the forecast period. Multimode VCSELs are used for high data rate transmission over short reach. VCSELs are also being increasingly used for high power 3D ToF sensing, industrial, and LiDAR applications. With numerous companies, such as Apple (US), Google (US), and Microsoft (US), investing significantly in the expansion of their data centers globally, the demand for multimode VCSELs is projected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period. Likewise, the integration of 3D sensing in consumer electronics and the use of VCSELs in the LiDAR system is expected to drive the market for multimode VCSELs during the forecast period.



Above 25 Gbps data rate VCSELs to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



VCSELs operating at above 25 Gbps data rates are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of smartphones, connected devices, and IoT devices has resulted in high data traffic across the networks. Likewise, with the growing adoption of 5G network, data traffic would significantly increase, which requires advanced optical components to enable efficient data transmission across the networks. Hence, many hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are shifting toward the adoption of high-speed transceivers and AOCs, which operate at 100G, 200G, and 400G data rates. Increasing adoption of high data rate offering transceivers such as 200G and 400G transceivers in hyperscale data centers is expected to drive the growth of the above 25 Gbps VCSELs segment, as these VCSELs supports high data rate offering modules.



Consumer electronics industry to hold the largest share of VCSEL market during the forecast period



The consumer electronics industry is expected to account for the majority of the VCSEL market share during 2020–2025. In recent years, several smartphone manufacturers such as Apple (US), Samsung (South Korea), Huawei (China), Oppo (China), and Vivo (China) have implemented facial recognition technology in their smartphones, and other companies are expected to follow suit in the coming years. VCSELs are the most important components for the facial and gesture recognition technologies in smartphones. Hence, the rise in the demand for 3D sensing applications in smartphones is expected to drive the growth of the market.



APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019–2025. APAC's large population, along with increasing penetration of the internet, has spurred the demand for smartphones in recent years. APAC is a leading manufacturer and end user of consumer devices. The increasing importance of VCSELs and the interest of OEMs to adopt these VCSELs in smart devices are expected to drive the growth of the market.



China is expected to hold the largest market share and is likely to record the highest CAGR in the VCSEL market during 2020–2025. China is witnessing a high demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and other connecting devices. Major players in the smartphone market, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, are based in China. The increasing interest of smartphone manufacturers for the adoption of VCSELs in smartphones for 3D sensing or proximity sensing applications is the main driving factor for the market growth in China.



Key Market Players



Major companies in the global VCSEL market are II-VI (US), Lumentum (US), ams (Austria), TRUMPF (Germany), Broadcom (US), Leonardo Electronics (US), MKS Instruments (US), Santec (Japan), VERTILAS (Germany), Vertilite (China), Alight Technologies (Denmark), Coherent (US), FLIR (US), Inneos (US), IQE (UK), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), Thorlabs (US), TriLumina (US), TT Electronics (UK), and Ushio America (US).